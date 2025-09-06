Family demands justice as e-hailing driver laid to rest after Soweto killing | Report Focus News

The family of e-hailing driver Mthokozisi Mvelase demanded justice on Saturday as the 27-year-old was buried in northern KwaZulu-Natal, three weeks after his killing outside a Soweto shopping mall sparked protests over transport violence.

No arrests have been made despite security cameras at Maponya Mall where Mvelase was shot and burnt inside his car on August 13, police confirmed.

Four men approached Mvelase’s vehicle at the mall entrance and opened fire before setting the car alight with his body inside, according to Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi.

The attack left two others wounded and intensified tensions between e-hailing drivers and taxi operators across South Africa’s economic hub.

“The police haven’t provided any updates on the investigation or potential arrests. They told us to focus on the burial for now and said they would update us after the funeral,” Mvelase’s aunt, Zanele Khuzwayo, told reporters on Friday.

“Even now we haven’t heard anything about the killers of Mvelase, and there are cameras all over at Maponya Mall,” said e-hailing industry representative Vusi Mabika at the funeral service.

Mvelase had worked as an e-hailing driver for just three days after years of unemployment, his family said.

“Just two weeks ago, he called me saying, ‘Aunty, I’ve got this Uber, I’m going to make a living for myself and look after my mother’,” Khuzwayo said.

Police opened cases of murder, two counts of attempted murder and arson. The investigation continues with no suspects identified.

Uber confirmed Friday that Mvelase was not registered on its platform, raising questions about which service he drove for.

The killing triggered protests that forced Maponya Mall to close temporarily. Hundreds of residents blocked roads and demanded authorities intervene in the conflict between minibus taxi operators and e-hailing drivers.

Gauteng Transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela said discussions between taxi and e-hailing sectors stalled due to disputes over who represented the e-hailing drivers.

The South African National Taxi Council assisted with funeral arrangements and transported Mvelase’s body from Johannesburg to Ulundi, despite allegations that taxi operators were behind the attack.

The KwaZulu-Natal government committed to helping with funeral costs after Mvelase’s mother was hospitalized following news of her only child’s death.

Violence between e-hailing drivers and traditional taxi operators has escalated across South Africa as competition for passengers intensifies.