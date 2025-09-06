Driver unharmed as VW Polo breaks apart in N2 highway crash | Report Focus News

A 27-year-old foreign national survived after his vehicle split into two pieces when it struck a light pole on the N2 highway between La Mercy and Umdloti Beach in KwaZulu-Natal province on Saturday, emergency services said.

The white Volkswagen Polo broke apart on impact at approximately 12:02 PM local time (10:02 GMT) while traveling in the southbound lane. One section of the vehicle landed between the northbound and southbound lanes.

“Both pieces of the vehicle were found a distance apart from the point of impact,” Reaction Unit South Africa said in a statement.

The driver was the sole occupant and did not sustain serious injuries, according to paramedics who responded to multiple emergency calls about the crash.

Road conditions were wet at the time of the accident. The South African Weather Service had issued severe thunderstorm warnings for the province.

Provincial police had not confirmed whether charges of reckless and negligent driving would be filed by Saturday evening.

“Motorists are urged to drive with caution, maintain safe following distances, and switch on their headlights,” said Thulasizwe Buthelezi, provincial minister for cooperative governance and traditional affairs.

Several emergency services responded to the scene, including Reaction Unit South Africa, whose operations center received multiple calls for assistance.

The N2 is a major national highway running along South Africa’s eastern coastline. La Mercy is located approximately 35 kilometers north of Durban, the province’s largest city.

Heavy rains have affected KwaZulu-Natal throughout the week, with authorities warning residents to avoid crossing flooded rivers and to secure loose objects that could be blown away by strong winds.