South Africa has issued a strong condemnation of Israeli military operations in Gaza that killed approximately 100 Palestinians yesterday, including 75 members of two families in Beit Lahia. The attacks have heightened concerns about civilian casualties and access to humanitarian aid.

The deadliest incident occurred in the northern Gaza town of Beit Lahia, where airstrikes destroyed two homes, killing 75 Palestinians from two families. Israeli forces prevented ambulances from reaching the bombing sites, while journalists were denied access for several hours.

“The situation has reached catastrophic levels,” said Gaza health officials, reporting severe shortages of food and medical supplies across the territory. The death of Dr Ahmad Kahlut, who led the intensive care unit at Kamal Adwan hospital, has dealt another blow to Gaza’s struggling healthcare system.

South African authorities have called the Israeli military actions “genocidal aggression” and demanded an immediate end to what they describe as the use of starvation as a method of warfare. The government has urged the UN Security Council to implement Resolution 2735, which demands an immediate and complete ceasefire, along with unrestricted humanitarian aid access.

The attacks in Beit Lahia have highlighted the growing humanitarian emergency. Emergency services reported significant delays in reaching victims, while medical facilities struggle to cope with the influx of wounded civilians amid severe resource shortages.

The conflict has seen escalating tensions between South Africa and Israel, with Pretoria consistently advocating for Palestinian rights and humanitarian protection. South Africa has been among the most vocal critics of Israeli military operations in Gaza, repeatedly calling for international intervention to protect civilian lives.

The South African government has emphasized the need for the State of Palestine to assume full responsibilities, viewing this as crucial for long-term stability in the region. This position reflects South Africa’s longstanding support for Palestinian self-determination.