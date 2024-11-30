Safety Fears Delay Rescue of Trapped Miners in Stilfontein

Plans to rescue hundreds of illegal miners trapped in an abandoned North West province mine face new challenges as rescuers warn of armed miners and dangerous gas levels underground.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu visited Stilfontein on Friday, two weeks after his initial inspection of shaft 11 at the old Buffelsfontein gold mine, where the rescue operation has stalled.

“We’re going to agree with them which day next week they are going to start because they are saying they are ready,” Mchunu said, despite receiving a confidential report warning of security threats.

The minister announced multiple exit options for the trapped miners, including a mining cage, Harmony Gold’s Margaret Shaft, and potentially allowing community members to resume using rope pulleys for rescues.

The delay comes after a task team appointed by Mchunu failed to implement its rescue plan within the promised week of the first site inspection.

Meta description: South African rescue of trapped illegal miners faces delays over toxic gas and armed miners underground; minister pushes for action despite safety warnings.