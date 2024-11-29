Zimbabwe to Tax Plastic Bags in Environmental Push

Zimbabwe will introduce a 20% tax on plastic carrier bags from January 2025 as it joins global efforts to reduce environmental damage from single-use plastics.

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube announced the measure in his budget speech on Thursday, saying it would “promote the use of biodegradable packaging.”

The move follows successful plastic reduction schemes worldwide. England reported a 98% drop in plastic bag use after introducing charges, while Bangladesh banned thin bags entirely in 2002 after they caused flooding by blocking drains.

Zimbabwe has struggled with plastic pollution, which clogs waterways and threatens wildlife. Researchers say single-use bags take between 20 and 500 years to decompose.

“This is a significant step towards addressing our pollution crisis,” says environmental scientist Dr Martha Moyo. “But success will depend on offering affordable alternatives.”

Some Zimbabwean supermarkets currently provide free plastic bags, a practice likely to end under the new tax regime.

