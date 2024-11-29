South Africa Extends Zimbabwe Permits Until Late 2025

South African Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber has extended Zimbabwe Exemption Permits (ZEP) until November 2025, offering relief to thousands of Zimbabweans facing an imminent deadline.

The decision, announced in Friday’s government gazette, follows a court order requiring consultation with permit holders about the future of the scheme. Holders cannot be arrested or deported for lacking valid exemption certificates during this period.

“To give the Immigration Advisory Board time to properly do its work and a fair process to be followed, existing ZEPs shall be deemed to remain valid for the next 12 months,” Schreiber said.

The extension comes after South Africa’s Constitutional Court dismissed an appeal against a ruling that found the previous attempt to end the permit system was unfair.

Permit holders can now enter and leave South Africa freely, provided they meet other travel requirements. They can also apply for new visas without producing current exemption certificates.

The Immigration Advisory Board will consider the scheme’s future as its first task after being reactivated.