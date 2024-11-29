AKA Murder Case Delayed Until February for Indictments

The murder trial over rapper AKA and Tibz Motsoane’s deaths has been postponed to February 7 as prosecutors await an extradition appeal and prepare formal indictments.

The Durban Magistrate’s Court heard Friday that two suspects, the Ndimande brothers, are appealing their extradition from Eswatini.

A bid by Eswatini prosecutors to nullify their appeal notice was dismissed.

State Prosecutor Lawrence Gcaba requested the delay to await both the appeal outcome and complete indictments against the five accused currently in custody.

The postponement follows August’s hearing where prosecutors sought additional time to resolve the extradition of the brothers, who are key suspects in the February 2023 shootings outside a Durban restaurant.