Two Held in South Africa Over R15m Gold Bullion Haul

South Africa’s elite crime unit has arrested a Zimbabwean man and his South African accomplice after discovering gold bullion worth R15 million during a raid in Helderwyk Estate.

The Hawks detained Joacham Chivayo, 33, from Zimbabwe, and Ayanda Brian Gungwa in an operation targeting illegal precious metal trading. The arrests highlight growing concerns over cross-border gold smuggling in Southern Africa.

The origin of the gold remains unclear as investigators probe possible connections to wider trafficking networks. Authorities have not revealed whether the suspects were involved in previous illegal activities.

This case marks the latest development in South Africa’s efforts to combat illegal mining and precious metal smuggling, particularly along its border with Zimbabwe.

The Hawks, South Africa’s Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit, expect to make more arrests as they investigate the network behind the seized gold.

South African authorities have intensified operations against illegal mining syndicates in recent months, responding to concerns about organised crime in the sector.

Meta description: Hawks arrest Zimbabwean and South African suspects after R15m gold bullion seizure at Helderwyk Estate; authorities probe cross-border smuggling network.