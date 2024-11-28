South African Claims R77m Lottery Win Within Hours of Draw

A married South African man has claimed his R77 million Powerball jackpot just hours after learning of his win through his bank.

The winner, who spent R90 on his manually selected numbers through a banking app, says the prize of R77,428,794.30 will help launch his long-dreamed business venture.

“I am so happy and relieved about this win – it’s going to change my life forever,” he told lottery operator Ithuba. “I’ll also pay off our home loan and invest in the future of our children.”

Despite his excitement, the winner is taking a cautious approach to his newfound wealth. He plans several meetings with financial advisors before making major decisions about the tax-free windfall.

The winning ticket for the November 26 draw was purchased through digital channels, reflecting growing trends in online lottery participation.

“This incredible win highlights the ease and security of playing the National Lottery through banking apps,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza.

Lottery officials confirmed that winnings are paid within 72 hours of validated claims.

