Police Intercept Another Brazilian Drug Carrier at OR Tambo Airport

A 44-year-old Brazilian woman has been arrested at OR Tambo International Airport after police found cocaine wrapped around her upper body, the second such arrest in four days.

The suspect was detained after arriving from Sao Paulo on Thursday afternoon, following Sunday’s arrest of a Brazilian man carrying cocaine worth R1.8m.

“We continue to sniff out drug traffickers as they land, sending a strong message that South Africa is not a playground for drug peddlers,” police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said.

The woman will appear in Kempton Park magistrate’s court on drug trafficking charges.

