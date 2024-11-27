WHO Africa Director-Elect Dies Three Months After Appointment

Dr Faustine Ndugulile, who was set to lead the World Health Organization’s Africa region, has died in India while receiving medical treatment. He was 55.

The Tanzanian lawmaker and medical doctor gained prominence for challenging then-President John Magufuli’s Covid-19 skepticism while serving as deputy health minister in 2020.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was “shocked and deeply saddened” by the death. Ndugulile was due to succeed Dr Matshidiso Moeti as regional director in February 2025.

As deputy health minister, Ndugulile advocated mask-wearing and warned against traditional Covid treatments when few officials dared oppose Magufuli’s stance. He was removed from the health ministry in May 2020 but later appointed communications minister.

His public health career included establishing Tanzania’s National Blood Transfusion Services and working with the US Centers for Disease Control in South Africa.

This marks the first time a WHO regional director-elect has died before taking office. The organization faces a complex process to elect a new leader.

