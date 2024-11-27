Mexican National Held Over R100m Drug Lab in Pretoria

South African police have arrested an undocumented Mexican national allegedly running a R100 million crystal meth laboratory in Pretoria’s upmarket Rietfontein suburb.

The 39-year-old suspect was detained on Wednesday following weeks of police surveillance. Officers discovered a sophisticated drug manufacturing operation during the raid.

“Our multi-disciplinary team executed a search and seizure warrant,” police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk told the Report Focus . The operation involved national and provincial organised crime units, counter-narcotics teams, and tactical response officers.

Investigators seized industrial chemicals, manufacturing equipment, and quantities of methamphetamine, known locally as tik. Police also confiscated cash believed to be proceeds from drug sales.

The raid marks one of the largest drug laboratory discoveries in Gauteng this year. Crystal meth has become increasingly prevalent in South Africa, with police reporting a rise in local manufacturing operations.

The suspect faces charges of drug manufacturing and immigration violations when he appears in Atteridgeville Magistrates Court. If convicted, he could face a substantial prison sentence under South Africa’s drug trafficking laws.

This arrest follows several major drug busts across the country’s northern provinces, as authorities intensify efforts to combat narcotics production and distribution networks.

South African law enforcement has noted growing involvement of international criminal networks in domestic drug manufacturing, particularly in affluent areas where large properties can hide industrial-scale operations.

