Fresh Protests Grip Mozambique as Opposition Leader Snubs Talks

Opposition leader Venâncio Mondlane has called for three more days of protests in Mozambique after declining to attend peace talks with President Filipe Nyusi, intensifying the country’s post-election crisis.

Streets in the capital Maputo were transformed into impromptu parking lots on Wednesday as protesters heeded Mondlane’s call to block main roads with their vehicles. Public transport ground to a halt, with television footage showing people playing football at the usually bustling Praça dos Combatentes bus station.

Mondlane, who fled the country on 21 October, had requested to attend Tuesday’s presidential meeting virtually but said his proposed agenda received no response. The gathering collapsed when other candidates refused to proceed without him.

“It’s unprecedented,” says Gustavo Plácido, an analyst at Horizon Engage in Lisbon. “I’m surprised for how long they’ve been able to sustain the protests.”

The demonstrations, which began after the killing of Mondlane’s lawyer by unknown assailants, have continued since the electoral commission announced ruling party Frelimo’s victory with more than 70% of votes.

In a livestream watched by 2.6 million viewers, Mondlane called for supporters to sing the national anthem at their parked cars each afternoon and continue night protests by banging pots and pans.

The prolonged unrest threatens to further delay a $20 billion natural gas project led by TotalEnergies SE, adding pressure to Mozambique’s strained economy.

The Constitutional Council has until 23 December to validate the election results, which Mondlane maintains were fraudulent.