EFF Protesters March to Court Over Ramaphosa Case

Dozens of Economic Freedom Fighters supporters marched through Johannesburg on Tuesday as South Africa’s Constitutional Court heard their party’s challenge over the Phala Phala scandal involving President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The protesters, watched by police and crime prevention wardens, moved from Newtown to the court in Braamfontein, demanding accountability over foreign currency allegedly concealed at the president’s game farm.

“Ramaphosa must go to jail,” EFF spokesman Vuyani Pambo told supporters. “How are we going to have people respecting the law if the number one citizen does not respect the law?”

EFF leader Julius Malema accused the ruling African National Congress of using its parliamentary majority to protect Ramaphosa. “We will fight in Parliament. We will fight on the picket lines and we will fight to defend the constitution,” he said.

The march coincided with court arguments over Parliament’s decision not to pursue an impeachment inquiry into the 2020 break-in at Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm.

The Constitutional Court has reserved judgment on the case, which centres on whether Parliament acted properly in rejecting an independent panel’s recommendation for an impeachment investigation.