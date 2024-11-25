South Africa has established a dedicated unit to pursue civil cases against those who kill police officers, alongside criminal prosecution.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu announced the measure while revealing 17 officers were killed between July and September this year.

“Those who continue to venture into killing police… will be pursued civilly and therefore must be extremely uncomfortable throughout their life,” Mr Mchunu said.

The new initiative means convicted police killers will face both criminal charges and civil lawsuits, potentially affecting them financially for life.

The announcement came during the presentation of South Africa’s second quarter crime statistics in Cape Town on Monday.

The move represents a significant shift in how South Africa deals with police killings, adding financial penalties to criminal punishment as a deterrent.

South Africa has struggled with high rates of violence against police officers, with many killed both on and off duty in recent years. The police service has been seeking new ways to protect its members.