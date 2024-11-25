South Africa urges Palestine ceasefire on UN solidarity day | Report Focus News

South Africa has renewed its call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon, urging a return to peace talks for a two-state solution.

The statement came as the country marked the UN’s International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

“The only way to achieve peace is a two-state solution,” South Africa’s government said, emphasising Israel and Palestine must exist “side-by-side.”

Pretoria highlighted that the Palestinian issue remains unresolved after 75 years.

South Africa, drawing parallels with its own history, reaffirmed its “unwavering commitment” to supporting Palestinian aspirations for independence.

The government urged the international community to intensify efforts towards establishing an independent Palestinian state.

South Africa’s stance reflects its long-standing support for Palestinian rights, shaped by its own struggle against apartheid.