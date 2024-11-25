Governance key to Africa’s growth, says Botswana leader

Botswana’s President Duma Boko has called for more accountable governance across Africa, saying it is essential for the continent’s economic future.

Speaking at the African Economic Conference in Gaborone, Mr Boko said peace and stability must be “anchored on accountable and responsive governance.”

The three-day meeting comes as Africa faces multiple challenges, including a $1.3 trillion annual funding gap for development goals and climate-related losses of $440 billion.

“Africa is at a crossroads,” President Boko told delegates at the conference, which has drawn policymakers from across the continent.

UN officials say nearly 476 million Africans currently live in poverty, with 149 million recently falling below the poverty line due to economic and climate shocks.

The conference, themed “Securing Africa’s Economic Future Amidst Rising Uncertainty,” aims to find solutions to these challenges.

UNDP Africa Director Ahunna Eziakonwa highlighted that the continent loses $90 billion annually to illegal financial flows.