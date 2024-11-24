Zimbabwe: Opposition party funding row deepens as Ncube faction set to receive state cash

A faction of Zimbabwe’s main opposition party led by Welshman Ncube is set to receive significant state funding, dealing a blow to rival groups claiming control of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

The decision allocates ZiG 22,116,500 (US$870,000) to Ncube’s faction under the Political Parties Finance Act, according to local media reports.

Three rival CCC factions had submitted separate bank accounts to Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, each claiming they were entitled to the funds. Among them was Sengezo Tshabangu, who had previously gained prominence by initiating mass recalls of opposition parliamentarians and councillors.

Mr Tshabangu, who declared himself the party’s secretary general and gained recognition from the ruling Zanu PF party, reportedly attempted to negotiate a joint management arrangement with Mr Ncube’s faction, but was rebuffed.

The funding dispute highlights deepening divisions within Zimbabwe’s opposition following their defeat in the August 2023 elections, where Zanu PF secured 177 parliamentary seats to CCC’s 104.

Mr Ncube maintains his faction’s legitimate right to the funds, telling local media: “There should be no controversy there because the money is due to CCC by law, and we are CCC.”

The state funding allocation is based on political parties’ performance in the most recent general election, with the ruling Zanu PF set to receive ZiG 70 million (US$2.7 million).

A previous court challenge by a third faction led by Jameson Timba to block the funds’ disbursement was dismissed for lack of urgency.

Zimbabwe’s opposition has faced significant challenges since the disputed 2023 elections, with Mr Tshabangu’s recalls of opposition officials leading to by-elections that have largely benefited the ruling party.

Justice Minister Ziyambi, currently out of the country, said he was unaware if the funds had been disbursed.