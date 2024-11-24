Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by 80 runs in rain-hit ODI

Zimbabwe have taken a 1-0 lead in their three-match ODI series against Pakistan after securing victory by the Duckworth-Lewis method in Bulawayo.

Pakistan, chasing 206 to win, had slumped to 60-6 in 21 overs when rain ended play at Queens Sports Club.

The hosts were earlier bowled out for 205, with tail-ender Richard Ngarava making a vital 48 from 52 balls.

Pakistan spinners Salman Ali Agha and Faisal Akram took three wickets each on a challenging pitch.

Sikandar Raza contributed 39 for Zimbabwe while several batsmen got starts but failed to build significant innings.

The tourists, fresh from their series win in Australia, were without regular captain Babar Azam and pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Their experimental line-up struggled against Zimbabwe’s bowling attack before rain sealed their fate.

The second match of the series takes place at the same venue on Wednesday.

Analysis: This result marks a significant moment for Zimbabwe cricket as they seek to rebuild their reputation as a competitive force in international cricket.

While Pakistan fielded an inexperienced side, Zimbabwe’s ability to defend a modest total shows promising signs for their development.