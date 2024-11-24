South Africa: EFF’s Malema blames ex-deputy for party’s KwaZulu-Natal election blow

South African opposition leader Julius Malema has accused his former deputy of sabotaging the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party’s electoral chances in KwaZulu-Natal province.

Mr Malema claims Floyd Shivambu, who defected to the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party in August, was “divorced from reality” during his leadership of the party’s campaign in the region.

The EFF secured just 2% of the vote in KwaZulu-Natal ahead of South Africa’s 29 May elections, despite the province being a key target for expansion.

“He was aware of the damage to come… and kept quiet because he had already chosen to betray this movement,” Mr Malema said of his former deputy.

Mr Shivambu, a founding member of the EFF, had been tasked with strengthening the party’s presence in the province before his surprise departure to the MK Party, which is linked to former President Jacob Zuma.

The public criticism highlights growing tensions between the former allies, with Mr Malema suggesting the poor performance in KwaZulu-Natal was a deliberate act of political sabotage.

The EFF, known for its radical left-wing policies and distinctive red berets, has been trying to expand its support beyond its traditional strongholds as South Africa prepares for what analysts say could be its most competitive election since the end of apartheid.

Mr Shivambu has not yet responded to the allegations.