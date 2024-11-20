Zimbabwe unveils ambitious power projects amid regional energy crisis

Zimbabwe is set to launch eight new electricity generating projects within the next year, combining wind, solar, coal and battery storage technologies, as the country seeks solutions to its crippling power shortages.

The developments come as both Zimbabwe and neighbouring Zambia grapple with severe electricity deficits that have hampered economic growth across the region.

Several private companies are spearheading the initiatives, with Zimplats, a subsidiary of Impala Platinum, developing a 180MW solar power plant in Chegutu near its operations. Cement manufacturer PPC is constructing a 20MW solar facility at its Colleen Bawn operation.

Dinson Steel is adding to the energy mix with a 100MW coal-fired power plant alongside its new steel manufacturing facility, while Dingneng is working on two separate projects – a 100MW wind energy project due next month and a 100MW solar plant scheduled for completion by year-end.

The announcement comes amid worsening power cuts across the region, primarily driven by low water levels at the Kariba dam, which supplies both Zimbabwe and Zambia.

“Far too many of our citizens, particularly in rural and under-served areas still lack reliable electricity,” Zimbabwean Vice President Constantino Chiwenga told delegates at an energy summit in Victoria Falls yesterday. “This limited access means fewer economic opportunities, lower standards of living, and slower industrial growth.”

Zimbabwe’s Energy Minister Edgar Moyo acknowledged the need to address what he called “the triple challenges of energy poverty, energy security, and climate change.”

The power shortages have long drawn complaints from miners, manufacturers, agri-processing and other industry players in Zimbabwe.