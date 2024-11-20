Mia le Roux reveals health battle behind Miss Universe exit

Mia le Roux, Miss South Africa 2023, has revealed severe vertigo forced her withdrawal from the Miss Universe pageant in Mexico.

The 28-year-old beauty queen, who has a cochlear implant, said she collapsed repeatedly backstage before the preliminary competition.

“My vertigo intensified and became unmanageable,” Ms le Roux said in a video posted on Instagram. “I was not able to get up and stand without support.”

Ms le Roux was diagnosed with profound hearing loss at age one. She explained that hearing impairments can increase the risk of vertigo, which affects balance.

Despite being mentally prepared for the competition, she said her body “was just saying no” on the night she was due to showcase her national costume.

“After conversations with the production personnel, I did not feel I was in a position to safely walk on stage,” she said.

The decision to withdraw was particularly difficult, she added, as she was competing not just for herself but “for every single person who thought they could never be on a platform like this.”

Ms le Roux has since received specialist treatment in Mexico and reports her condition has improved.

She will continue her role as Miss South Africa and hopes her experience will help “educate the world of pageantry and beyond” about inclusivity.

“It is not enough to just open doors; we need to have systems in place to foster inclusivity,” she said.