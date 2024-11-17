Mozambique Bans Protests After Deadly Post-Election Violence

Mozambique has banned all protests following weeks of unrest that has claimed at least 18 lives, according to Human Rights Watch, though some rights groups put the death toll above 30.

The ban comes after last month’s contested presidential election, which saw the ruling Frelimo party maintain its 48-year grip on power.

Interior Minister Pascoal Ronda branded the protests “acts of terrorism”, saying they had disrupted daily life. “That woman selling bananas can no longer sell them. People can’t go to work; this is terror,” he told reporters.

‘Fears for Safety’

Daniel Chapo, the Frelimo candidate, won with 71% of the vote. But opposition leader Venâncio Mondlane, who received 20%, went into hiding before results were announced after his aide and lawyer were killed while preparing to challenge the outcome.

Last Thursday saw the largest demonstrations yet, with police firing tear gas and rubber bullets at thousands in the capital, Maputo. The army was deployed to restore order.

Media Crackdown

Two South African journalists from News Central TV have been detained while covering the unrest, with their whereabouts unknown.

The government has also:

Restricted internet access nationwide

Accused protesters of being “drugged youth”

Denied claims of election rigging

The crisis comes as President Filipe Nyusi prepares to step down after serving his constitutional two terms.

Opposition groups maintain the election was unfair, while international observers have also raised concerns about its conduct.