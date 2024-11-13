Twin Sisters Die in Tragic Road Accident in South Africa’s Western Cape

Two 22-year-old twin sisters have died in a car accident near Cape Town, prompting an outpouring of grief from their local communities.

Zoë and Alex Arends were killed when their vehicle lost control and crashed on Saldanha Road on Saturday evening, police said.

The sisters were among five passengers in the vehicle when it struck a road sign before colliding with an office building and coming to rest facing oncoming traffic, according to police spokesperson FC van Wyk.

Three other passengers – two women and one man – were taken to hospital. Their conditions are not yet known.

‘Bright young souls’

The twins, known for their “cheerful and humble” nature, had moved to Saldanha Bay from Mitchell’s Plain, where they spent their childhood. Their death has deeply affected both communities.

Saldanha Bay Mayor Andrè Truter said: “Words cannot fully capture the pain we feel as a community in losing two bright young souls far too soon.”

Alex was studying fashion design at Cape Town College of Fashion Design (CTCFD), where she was in her second year. The college described her as having a “vibrant spirit and boundless energy.”

Friends have been sharing memories of the sisters on social media. Tyra Davids, a childhood friend, wrote: “You were my first best friend… I’ll hold our sleepovers and walking home from school memories dear to my heart.”

Memorial at crash site

A memorial cross has been erected at the scene of the accident, decorated with photographs of the sisters and flowers.

The families of both the deceased and injured have requested privacy as they cope with their loss and trauma.

Police have opened a culpable homicide investigation into the incident, which occurred around 21:00 local time. No arrests have been made.

Authorities are appealing for witnesses to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 with any information about the crash.