Zimbabwe’s Minister denies plans to license WhatsApp group admins

Zimbabwe’s ICT Minister Tatenda Mavetera has dismissed claims that the government plans to impose mandatory licences and US$2,500 fines on WhatsApp group administrators.

The minister clarified that such regulations would only affect platforms collecting personal data for business purposes, not private WhatsApp groups.

“I would like to distance myself from the malicious fake news,” Ms Mavetera said in a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday.

She explained that the regulations, outlined in Statutory Instrument 155 of 2024, apply specifically to entities handling Personally Identifiable Information (PII) for commercial use. PII includes data such as names, phone numbers, and identification numbers.

The clarification comes after public outrage over reports suggesting the government intended to restrict free speech by requiring licenses for private WhatsApp group administrators.

“I have never expressed any intentions to license or penalize WhatsApp groups or administrators of any social media platform that do not collect and process PII for commercial or business use,” the minister added.

The controversy highlights growing concerns about social media regulation in Zimbabwe, where citizens have increasingly turned to platforms like WhatsApp for communication and information sharing.