‘Their souls are long gone’: Malema warns of more EFF defections

EFF leader Julius Malema has remained defiant as another senior party figure defected to former President Jacob Zuma’s new political movement, warning that more departures are imminent.

“Only two more of your favourites remain, and the list will be finalised,” Mr Malema wrote on social media, appearing to reference further expected departures. “They sing beautifully and are always willing to pose for pictures and sign roll calls, but remember, their souls are long gone.”

His comments came after Dali Mpofu, who served as the EFF’s national chairperson from 2014 to 2019, announced he was joining Mr Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party.

Mr Mpofu revealed he had been secretly working with Mr Zuma to establish the MK party, saying discussions began after the ANC’s 2022 conference.

Party insiders suggest Mr Malema’s cryptic social media post was referring to Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Veronica Mente, who have gained popularity among party branches ahead of the EFF’s December conference.

“Soon they will be next. The plan is to have Ndlozi and Mente removed from the party, despite them gaining popularity recently. It’s just a matter of time,” a senior source told the Report Focus News

The defection marks another significant loss for the EFF, which has seen several prominent members switch allegiance to the MK party. Former party deputy president Floyd Shivambu left in August to become MK’s national organiser, while former EFF MPs Mzwanele Manyi and Busisiwe Mkhwebane have also joined Mr Zuma’s movement.

Mr Mpofu insisted there was “no bad blood” behind his departure, though he admitted he had not informed Mr Malema before making the announcement public.

The EFF, which describes itself as a radical left-wing movement, is now preparing for its December conference where it says it will address what it calls “infiltrators” within its ranks.

Sources close to the party say Mr Mpofu’s departure had been anticipated since 2020, following his removal from Mr Malema’s leadership slate in 2019. At the time, this was publicly attributed to his “busy schedule” as a legal practitioner.