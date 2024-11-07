Dali Mpofu abandons EFF after 11 years to join Zuma’s movement

Former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) chairperson Dali Mpofu has announced his departure from the party to join former President Jacob Zuma’s newly-formed MK Party, marking another high-profile political shift in South Africa.

Speaking on SABC Morning Live, Mpofu, who spent 11 years with the EFF, said his decision came after “much soul searching” and was driven by his belief that the MK Party offers “the shortest route” to achieving national unity and complete liberation.

“The MK Party has been true to fostering unity – total black and progressive unity,” Mpofu said during the interview. “I feel total liberation would be achieved through MK Party.”

During the interview, Mpofu expressed his view that the Government of National Unity (GNU) had been “a betrayal to the cause of liberating South Africa.” He emphasized that the MK Party represents what he sees as “a much broader vision for decolonisation.”

“I don’t believe you have to die in the ANC, EFF or MK,” Mpofu stated, addressing his political transitions. “But for now, the MK Party represented a much broader vision for decolonisation and carries the alternative to unite our people.”

Mpofu was quick to dismiss speculation about any connection between his move and that of Floyd Shivambu, who recently left the EFF for the MK Party. He insisted that Shivambu’s departure “had nothing to do with his move.”

The veteran politician, who has now been part of three major South African political parties including a three-year stint with the ANC, maintained that “politics was in his blood” and emphasized that his decision was based on his own political convictions. Mpofu revealed his EFF membership had already lapsed when he made the announcement.

The MK Party, named after the ANC’s former military wing Umkhonto we Sizwe, was recently established with the backing of former President Jacob Zuma. The party has been attracting attention and several high-profile political figures ahead of South Africa’s upcoming elections.