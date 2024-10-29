South Africa Names New Arms Control Committee Under Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed 11 senior government officials to oversee South Africa’s arms trade in a major shake-up of one of Africa’s key defence oversight bodies.

The National Conventional Arms Control Committee will be led by Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, with Justice Deputy Minister Andries Nel as deputy chair.

The committee’s five-year mandate includes:

Controlling arms trade policy

Protecting national security interests

Running investigations inside and outside South Africa

Ensuring transparent procedures

“I wish the Committee well in its deliberations and decisions,” Mr Ramaphosa said.

The appointments follow existing laws requiring high-level oversight of South Africa’s defence industry – one of the largest in Africa.

Defence Minister Angie Motshekga and International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola are among key cabinet members joining the committee.

Who’s who on the committee

The full line-up spans major government departments including police, science and trade:

Khumbudzo Ntshavheni – Presidency (Chair)

Angie Motshekga – Defence

Ronald Lamola – International Relations

Thembi Simelane – Justice

Senzo Mchunu – Police

Blade Nzimande – Science

Parks Tau – Trade

Four deputy ministers complete the team: Bantu Holomisa (Defence), David Masondo (Finance), Alvin Botes (International Relations) and Andries Nel (Justice) as deputy chair.

The committee’s powers come from the National Conventional Arms Control Act of 2002, which requires South Africa to follow international law in its arms trade.

Why it matters

South Africa remains a significant player in global defence technology and manufacturing. The committee aims to balance this commercial interest with security responsibilities.

Its key duties include making sure weapons sales follow government policy while maintaining international confidence in South Africa’s control systems.