Helen Zille Slams ANC’s ‘Unilateral’ National Dialogue Decision

Helen Zille has accused the African National Congress (ANC) of sidelining coalition partners in planning the upcoming National Dialogue, highlighting growing tensions within South Africa’s Government of National Unity (GNU).

The Democratic Alliance (DA) federal council chairperson expressed her frustration on social media platform X, stating: “We made it clear, from the start of the GNU negotiations, that the National Dialogue must be a joint initiative, planned and executed by the key GNU governance partners.”

“But here goes the ANC, unilaterally as usual, as if they won the election,” she added.

The criticism comes after Deputy President Paul Mashatile announced the National Dialogue would begin on December 16, following Thursday’s GNU clearing house forum meeting.

“There will be a special cabinet meeting next week to deal with the issue of the national dialogue,” Mashatile said, adding that “the real dialogue is proposed for next year.”

The dialogue aims to address South Africa’s pressing socio-political challenges and promote unity within the 10-party coalition government.

This disagreement emerges amid other coalition challenges, including controversy over the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act. The DA has particularly opposed clauses 4 and 5, affecting school admission and language policies, and boycotted the Act’s signing ceremony.

The GNU, which includes parties such as the Patriotic Alliance, Inkatha Freedom Party, and Good Party, is also preparing for South Africa’s G20 presidency, beginning December 1.

The country’s G20 leadership role, culminating in a summit in November 2025, is expected to provide a platform for addressing key national issues on the global stage, even as domestic political tensions continue to simmer.

The special cabinet meeting announced by Mashatile will determine the next steps for the National Dialogue, though the ANC’s approach has already drawn criticism from key coalition partners.