Former Public Protector Mkhwebane Joins South Africa’s MK Party

South Africa’s former Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been appointed as the MK Party’s provincial convener in Mpumalanga, just days after resigning from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

The announcement, made during a media briefing in Johannesburg on Friday, marks Mkhwebane’s second political move in less than a year, having joined the EFF in 2023 after leaving her role as Public Protector.

Mkhwebane’s latest move reunites her with her husband, David Skosana, who currently serves as an MK Party Member of Parliament. Her resignation from the EFF last week came after serving just a few months as an MP for the opposition party.

In her resignation letter, Mkhwebane cited personal reasons for her departure. “After careful consideration and talking to my family, they advised and felt I needed to go away… spend time with them, rest, and continue to fight for the vulnerable where possible.”

She expressed gratitude to the EFF, noting they had been “a refuge” during her time of need over the past 12 months.

As Public Protector, Mkhwebane held one of South Africa’s most crucial constitutional positions, serving as the nation’s top anti-corruption watchdog from 2016 to 2023. Her tenure was marked by controversy, including several high-profile legal battles.

The MK Party announcement coincided with the appointment of former KwaZulu-Natal Premier and ANC veteran Willies Mchunu as the party’s provincial leader in KwaZulu-Natal, where the party claims to be the largest political organisation.

The party has been attracting several prominent political figures in recent months. These include former EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu, and the merger of smaller parties such as Black First Land First and the South African Rainbow Alliance.

Political analysts suggest Mkhwebane’s appointment adds another layer of complexity to South Africa’s political landscape ahead of the 2026 local elections. Her move from the EFF to the MK Party, following her earlier transition from Public Protector to EFF MP, reflects the fluid nature of South African politics.

The appointment could prove significant for the MK Party’s ambitions in Mpumalanga, a province that has traditionally been an ANC stronghold. With her experience and public profile, Mkhwebane’s role might be crucial as the party seeks to establish itself as a major political force in the region.