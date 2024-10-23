SA coalition split as minister rejects Ramaphosa’s Russia ties

South Africa’s Government of National Unity has been rocked by a public disagreement over President Cyril Ramaphosa’s description of Russia as a “valued ally and friend.”

John Steenhuisen, Democratic Alliance leader and Agriculture Minister, has firmly rejected the president’s characterisation of relations with Moscow.

The split emerged after Mr Ramaphosa’s bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of the BRICS summit in Kazan.

“The DA unequivocally rejects such characterisation of Russia and its leadership,” Mr Steenhuisen said in a statement on Wednesday.

He warned the president’s remarks could damage South Africa’s economic growth and job creation initiatives, particularly with Western trading partners.

The agriculture minister also criticised Mr Ramaphosa for making international declarations without consensus within the coalition government.

During his meeting with Mr Putin, President Ramaphosa highlighted Russia’s historical role in South Africa’s anti-apartheid struggle, defending the continued relationship between the nations.

The dispute comes as South Africa prepares to host the 2024 BRICS summit, amid growing international scrutiny of its stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Last year, South Africa faced a diplomatic crisis when Mr Putin avoided attending the BRICS summit in Johannesburg due to an International Criminal Court arrest warrant.

The DA has consistently pushed for South Africa to distance itself from Russia, contrasting with Mr Ramaphosa’s non-aligned position on the Ukraine war.

Mr Putin praised the partnership between the countries during the bilateral talks, describing it as based on “equality and mutual respect.”

South Africa’s ruling coalition, formed after recent elections, is experiencing its first major foreign policy crisis as it attempts to balance historical ties with Russia against international obligations.