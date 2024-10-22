Rugby World Cup hero Siya Kolisi and wife Rachel announce separation

South Africa’s Rugby World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi and his wife Rachel have announced their separation after eight years of marriage.

The couple, who have become one of South Africa’s most prominent public figures, shared identical statements on their Instagram accounts on Tuesday, describing their decision as one made with “much reflection and open conversations.”

“This decision comes from a place of love, respect, and understanding that this is the best path forward for both of us,” the statement read.

The Kolisis, who married in 2016, have two children together and have emphasised their commitment to maintaining a strong co-parenting relationship. They also confirmed they will continue their joint philanthropic work through their foundation.

“While our relationship as a couple is changing, we remain great friends and committed partners in raising our children with the same love and care they’ve always known,” the statement continued.

The announcement comes just months after Kolisi led the Springboks to their second consecutive Rugby World Cup victory in France, further cementing his legacy as one of rugby’s most inspiring leaders.

Foundation work

The couple’s commitment to their foundation work remains unchanged, with both stating they will “continue working together on the Foundation that means so much to us.”

The Kolisi Foundation, established during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been instrumental in providing support to communities across South Africa through various initiatives focused on food security, gender-based violence, and education.

The couple has requested privacy as they navigate this transition period.