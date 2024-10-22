Man gets life sentence for burning ex-partner to death in South Africa

A South African court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his former partner by setting her on fire after their relationship ended.

The man, identified as Ndlovu, received an additional 32-year sentence for related charges, to be served concurrently with his life term, according to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

The court heard that Ndlovu attacked Vivian Ndebele after learning she had started a new relationship following their breakup. In an act of revenge, he purchased petrol and set fire to the shack where she lived with two other people.

“Although Ndebele was rescued after screaming for help, she sustained severe burns and was taken to the hospital, where she tragically passed away on October 18, 2022,” said Phindi Mjonondwane, NPA spokesperson in Gauteng.

The attack occurred at Ndebele’s residence, where she lived with two others. All occupants were inside when Ndlovu doused the structure with petrol and set it alight.

Following the incident, community members apprehended Ndlovu and handed him over to police authorities. During the investigation, it was discovered that he was also in the country illegally, a factor the court specifically condemned in its judgment.

“The court condemned Ndlovu’s illegal status and his blatant disregard for the country’s laws,” Mjonondwane added.

The case has highlighted ongoing concerns about gender-based violence in South Africa, where authorities continue to grapple with high rates of domestic violence and femicide.