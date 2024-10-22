Jealous grandmother jailed for life over hitman murder

A court in South Africa’s North West province has handed down life sentences to three people involved in a contract killing sparked by romantic jealousy.

The High Court in Klerksdorp found that Maseiso Clementinah Kokama, 64, paid 20,000 rand (£850) to have her ex-partner’s new girlfriend killed in what judges described as an “egregious” crime.

The hitman, 26-year-old Monokwa Malewu, was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder with an additional seven years for attempted murder. A third conspirator, Moeketsi Petrus Lesuhlo, 47, from Lesotho, also received a life sentence.

According to prosecutors, Kokama plotted the murder after her relationship with Dingaan Dlamini ended and he began dating Nonzame Hondwana.

“Driven by jealousy and anger, she orchestrated a hit on Hondwana,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Sivenathi Gunya.

The court heard that on 1 April 2022, Malewu knocked on the door while the couple were having dinner. After asking to see Hondwana, he shot her multiple times, killing her instantly. Dlamini was also wounded in the attack.

Judge President Ronald Hendricks denounced contract killings as among “the most egregious” crimes while passing sentence. The court ordered all sentences to run concurrently with the life terms.

Dr Rachel Makhari, Director of Public Prosecutions in North West, welcomed the verdict, saying: “We stand united in our resolve to ensure justice is served, and we reiterate that violent crimes will not be tolerated.”

The case highlights ongoing concerns about violence against women in South Africa, where gender-based violence remains a significant social issue.

All three convicted persons have been in custody since their arrests – Malewu and Kokama since April 2022, and Lesuhlo since February 2023.