Eastern Cape Police Launch Manhunt After Family of Five Murdered

South African police have launched a manhunt for suspects who killed five family members in a shooting near Mthatha, Eastern Cape province.

The attack occurred on Friday night in Bityi, about 30km northwest of Mthatha. Two unidentified gunmen stormed a family compound around 20:30 local time, opening fire on residents.

Among the dead are a husband and wife, who were shot in their rondavel (traditional round house), as well as a man and two women in a separate dwelling. Two children were also injured and taken to hospital.

Eastern Cape Police Commissioner Lt Gen Nomthetheleli Mene deployed a team of detectives on Saturday morning to investigate what she called a “barbaric crime at the hands of ruthless criminals”.

“I have instructed a team of seasoned detectives to hit the ground running and work tirelessly until the culprits are brought to justice,” Lt Gen Mene said.

Police spokesperson Lt Col Siphokazi Mawisa confirmed they are investigating five counts of murder and two of attempted murder.

“We are calling upon those who may have leads to come forward and assist,” Lt Col Mawisa added.

Two children managed to escape during the attack and alerted neighbours, who then contacted the police.

Authorities have not yet suggested a motive for the killings. South Africa has one of the world’s highest murder rates, with over 20,000 people killed annually according to official statistics.