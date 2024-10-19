Ramaphosa hails Tito Mboweni as ‘incorruptible leader’ at state funeral

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has paid tribute to former finance minister Tito Mboweni, describing him as an “incorruptible leader” at a state funeral held in Limpopo province.

Mboweni, who died last Saturday at the age of 65, was honoured with a category two special official funeral, reflecting his significant contributions to South Africa’s post-apartheid government.

‘Illustrious son of South Africa’

In his eulogy, Ramaphosa celebrated Mboweni’s life and career, calling him “one of the most illustrious sons of our motherland South Africa”.

“Our hearts are heavy because of this great loss. But we are also here to celebrate a life well led,” Ramaphosa said. He highlighted Mboweni’s aversion to flashy lifestyles, referencing the late minister’s famous defence of his well-worn brown shoes on social media.

From freedom fighter to finance minister

Mboweni’s diverse career spanned roles as the country’s first black central bank governor, labour minister in the post-apartheid government, and most recently, finance minister during challenging times.

“To me, he was the shining star that shined brightest in a maze of a dark period in the life of our country we called state capture,” Ramaphosa said, referring to Mboweni’s return to public service as finance minister at a critical juncture.

A man of many names

The president fondly recalled Mboweni’s various nicknames, including “Comrade Tito”, “Uncle Tito”, and “The Duke of Magoebaskloof”, highlighting his ability to connect with people from all walks of life.

“He was larger than life because he led such a big life and touched the lives of many people,” Ramaphosa noted.

Legacy of integrity

Throughout his speech, Ramaphosa emphasized Mboweni’s integrity and commitment to public service. He praised Mboweni’s role in shaping fiscal and monetary policy, particularly as the country faced challenges such as state capture and the global pandemic.

“You acquitted yourself with dignity and with honour in the ANC, in government and beyond,” Ramaphosa said. “You depart this world with that dignity, that honour and that reputation intact.”

The state funeral, attended by dignitaries and citizens alike, marked the end of an era for South African politics and economics, with Mboweni remembered as a true patriot and servant leader.