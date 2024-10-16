Limpopo police arrest 407 in major crime crackdown

Over 400 suspects have been arrested in South Africa’s Limpopo province during a week-long operation targeting serious crimes, police say.

The operation, which ran from 7-13 October, led to the seizure of firearms, explosives, stolen vehicles, and drugs.

Those arrested face charges including murder, rape, robbery, and drug dealing, according to police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

The crackdown, named Operation Shanela, involved roadblocks, stop-and-search initiatives, and efforts to locate wanted individuals. It was a joint effort by various police units, the South African National Defence Force, and community groups.

Police recovered four firearms, 34 rounds of ammunition, one blasting explosive, over 8,600 copper cables, 125 counterfeit goods, and 19 dangerous weapons. Three stolen or robbed vehicles were also seized.

A “large cache” of alcohol and various drugs, including cannabis, nyaope, and crystal meth, were also confiscated during the operation.

Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, Limpopo’s provincial police commissioner, praised officers for their “dedication” to public safety.

Some suspects have already appeared in courts across the province.

The operation highlights ongoing efforts by Limpopo law enforcement to address serious crime in the region.