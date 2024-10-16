Busisiwe Mkhwebane: Former South African Public Protector quits EFF party

Former Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has resigned from South Africa’s opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party, just a year after joining their ranks.

Ms Mkhwebane, who also stepped down as a Member of Parliament, announced her departure in a letter circulating on social media.

The ex-ombudsman cited a desire to spend time with family and “continue to fight for the vulnerable where possible” as reasons for her exit.

Her tenure as Public Protector, which ended in 2023, was marked by controversy. She faced accusations of misconduct and was eventually removed from office by Parliament, a move she describes as “unconstitutional”.

In her resignation letter, Ms Mkhwebane expressed gratitude to the EFF for providing “refuge” during what she called her “time of need”. However, she also voiced deep disillusionment with South Africa’s democratic institutions.

“There has never been a time when I felt my rights were violated as it has been done in the years I was the South African Public Protector,” she wrote, adding that she felt “let down” by the judiciary, Parliament, and mainstream media.

The EFF, known for its radical left-wing policies, has not yet commented on Ms Mkhwebane’s departure. Her brief stint with the party adds her name to a list of prominent figures who have joined and subsequently left the organisation.

Political analysts say this latest high-profile exit may raise questions about the EFF’s ability to retain key members as South Africa heads towards national elections expected later this year.