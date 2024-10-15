King Mswati’s trip with Zuma’s daughter costs taxpayers R200m

King Mswati III of eSwatini’s upcoming overseas trip, including a visit to Italy, is estimated to cost taxpayers more than R200 million (£8.5 million), according to local media reports.

The king left the country on Sunday accompanied by his new wife, 21-year-old Inkhosikati Nomcebo Zuma, daughter of former South African President Jacob Zuma.

The Swaziland News reports that the costs include allowances for the royal delegation, private jet expenses, and spending money for the king and his wife. The royal couple will attend the World Food Forum in Italy before proceeding to other engagements.

When approached for comment, the king’s spokesperson, Percy Simelane, told local media that his office was not responsible for finances or allowances for the king and his delegation. He referred inquiries to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

King Mswati III married Nomcebo Zuma in July 2023, just months after first seeing her at a celebration last year. The marriage has drawn attention due to the connection with former South African President Jacob Zuma.

The cost of this trip is likely to reignite debate about royal expenses in eSwatini, where about 60% of the 1.2 million population lives below the poverty line. King Mswati III, 55, who is Africa’s last absolute monarch, has faced criticism in the past for his lavish lifestyle amid widespread poverty in the country.

Local sources suggest that members of Zuma’s family have been included in the delegation, allegedly to ensure the young wife doesn’t feel lonely during the trip. However, this has not been officially confirmed.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Foreign Affairs Minister, Pholile Dlamini-Shakantu, who is part of the king’s delegation, were unavailable for comment at the time of reporting.