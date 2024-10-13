Skeem Saam Actress Devastated as Husband Collapses and Dies Unexpectedly

Skeem Saam actress Phophi Mudau has been left devastated following the sudden and unexpected death of her husband, Mohale Ratlabala, as reported by Sunday World.

According to Mudau, the tragic incident occurred on Saturday morning at their home in Louis Trichardt. Ratlabala had awakened full of energy but soon felt dizzy and collapsed.

“We started the day as usual, with my husband showing no signs of any health issues. He was lively and cheerful,” Mudau recounted. “Then, in a sudden turn of events, he became weak and collapsed before our eyes, ending his life journey.”

The actress expressed her shock at the unforeseen tragedy, emphasizing that death was the last thing she had anticipated. The couple had been together for 18 years, marrying in 2015, and share a 10-year-old daughter.

Mudau described how Ratlabala’s unexpected passing has profoundly affected their friends and family circle, leaving a deep void for all who knew him.