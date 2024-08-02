Home Affairs Minister Warns Against Protests Ahead of SADC Summit

Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe has warned opposition activists against staging protests during the upcoming Southern African Development Community (SADC) summit in Zimbabwe.

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday, Kazembe said state security forces are prepared to arrest anyone plotting unrest. He stated that the government is aware of groups intending to disrupt the summit and harm Zimbabwe’s reputation.

“We are aware of secret meetings aimed at civil disobedience,” Kazembe said. “We will not hesitate to act to maintain order.”

This warning comes as several opposition and human rights activists are detained on disorderly conduct charges. On June 16, CCC interim leader Jameson Timba and 78 others were arrested for an unsanctioned meeting. Most remain in custody after being denied bail.

Additionally, 14 Kariba residents were arrested for protesting Timba’s detention, and three opposition members were detained at Harare Magistrates Court. On Wednesday, four human rights defenders were removed from a plane heading to a civil society meeting and charged with disorderly conduct.

With the SADC summit approaching, the government’s stance is clear: any attempts to disrupt the event will be met with strict enforcement.