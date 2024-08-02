DA Calls for Relocation of SADC Summit Amid Zimbabwe Crackdown

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, to leverage South Africa’s position within the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and urgently advocate for the relocation of the 44th Ordinary SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government. The summit, currently scheduled for 17 August 2024 in Harare, Zimbabwe, is under scrutiny due to escalating human rights abuses by the ruling ZANU-PF regime.

The DA’s appeal follows numerous reports of state-sponsored crackdowns on pro-democracy activists by the Zimbabwean government, which has heightened its oppressive measures ahead of the summit. The SADC’s founding treaty mandates member states to adhere to principles of “human rights, democracy, and the rule of law.” However, the DA contends that the ZANU-PF regime has blatantly violated these principles.

In a stark example, Jameson Timba, an opposition politician, along with 77 opposition activists, remains detained under dire conditions and has been repeatedly denied bail after being accused of holding an ‘unauthorised political meeting.’ Additionally, four democracy activists were recently removed from a plane at Robert Mugabe International Airport and charged with disorderly conduct for protesting the prolonged detention of the 77 opposition members.

“The unrepentant ZANU-PF regime has shown it is willing to breach the law to maintain its authoritarian rule,” the DA stated. “South Africa, and the SADC by extension, have a duty to hold the Zimbabwean government accountable.”

The DA argues that allowing the summit to proceed as planned would endorse ZANU-PF’s blatant disregard for international law and undermine the foundational principles of SADC. The potential appointment of President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the SADC Chair underscores the failure of regional leaders to confront and reprimand political misconduct.

“As a leading SADC member, South Africa must stand firm in upholding international law and advocate for relocating the summit to a venue that respects and upholds democratic values,” the DA asserted. “This action would send a clear message that South Africa, as a member of SADC, will not tolerate the suppression of democratic freedoms within the region.”

The DA’s call to action highlights the urgent need for SADC member states to reaffirm their commitment to democratic principles and human rights, ensuring that such values are not compromised by political expediency.