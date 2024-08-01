Kariba MP and 12 Others Arrested for Peaceful Protest

Kariba MP John Houghton and 12 others were arrested on Wednesday in Kariba for staging a peaceful demonstration against the incarceration of CCC faction leader Jameson Timba and 77 other party activists.

Former CCC MP Ostallos Siziba confirmed the arrests, stating that the group included John Houghton, former Mayor George Masendu, and Farai Mageva. They were detained at Kariba Police Headquarters for protesting with placards demanding the release of Jameson Timba and others.

Timba and the CCC activists were arrested on 16 June 2024 for allegedly participating in an illegal gathering commemorating the Day of the African Child.

The arrests in Kariba are part of a broader crackdown on government critics by the Zanu PF-led government, which is trying to prevent protests ahead of the SADC summit on August 17.

On Wednesday, four human rights activists, including Namatai Kwekweza, Robson Chere, Samuel Gwenzi, and Vusumuzi Moyo, were removed from a plane by security agents. They were accused of participating in a demonstration against the detention of Timba and the activists, now known as the Avondale 78.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) reported that the activists were held incommunicado for at least 8 hours, with Robson Chere reportedly tortured. Chere and the others have been charged with disorderly conduct.

ZLHR director Roselyn Hanzi condemned the torture, calling it “barbaric and archaic” and a crime against humanity.

Last week, the state also raided and disrupted a ZINASU meeting in Harare, which was attended by over 60 anti-riot police.