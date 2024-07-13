President Ramaphosa Leads GNU Cabinet Lekgotla in Pretoria

Pretoria – President Cyril Ramaphosa is spearheading the first Cabinet Lekgotla of the Government of National Unity (GNU) at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House in Pretoria. This landmark two-day event, attended by 76 members from nine political parties, aims to finalize the agenda for the 7th administration.

The Lekgotla focuses on three critical areas: job growth, human settlements, and inclusive economic growth. The diverse political representation underscores the commitment to a collaborative approach in addressing the nation’s challenges.

The outcomes of this Lekgotla are set to shape the government’s priorities and will be incorporated into President Ramaphosa’s address at the Opening of Parliament next week. This address is expected to outline the strategic direction and key initiatives for the coming term, emphasizing the administration’s dedication to fostering unity and progress.

Attendees have expressed optimism about the potential for meaningful dialogue and actionable plans that will emerge from this gathering. The Lekgotla marks a significant step towards realizing the goals of the GNU, aiming to create a more inclusive and prosperous South Africa.