Kenyan President William Ruto Dismisses Entire Cabinet Amid Protests

Kenyan President William Ruto on Thursday dismissed all of his Cabinet ministers, promising to form a new, leaner, and more efficient government. This decision follows weeks of intense protests against high taxes and allegations of poor governance.

In a nationally televised address, President Ruto also announced the dismissal of the attorney general. He stated that until the new appointments are made, ministries will be managed by their permanent secretaries.

“I have listened to the cries of our people,” Ruto declared. “We will form a broad-based government after thorough consultations.”

Kenya has been gripped by three weeks of unrest, peaking on June 25 when protesters stormed the parliament following the passage of a controversial finance bill that increased taxes. The protests have resulted in the deaths of more than 30 people and have escalated into calls for President Ruto to resign.

The president’s decisive action is seen as an attempt to address public discontent and restore stability in the country.