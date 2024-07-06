Zimbabwe’s Ex-Political Prisoners Unite to Lead Anti-Corruption Protests

Job Sikhala and Jacob Ngarivhume, two prominent ex-political prisoners in Zimbabwe, have announced a coalition to lead protests against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration. They aim to tackle corruption, plunder of natural resources, and economic issues.

Speaking to journalists at the Media Centre in Harare on Friday, Sikhala and Ngarivhume emphasized their commitment to work with all democratic forces to address the country’s problems. They stressed the need for leadership that prioritizes national interests over personal gain.

“We are coming together as democratic forces in Zimbabwe. This agreement is not just between Jacob Ngarivhume and Job Sikhala; it represents the desires of the people of Zimbabwe to see all democrats unite to address the nation’s challenges,” Sikhala said.

The coalition, formed after extensive consultations with citizens, seeks support from all change agents. It is open to individuals and organisations not affiliated with Zanu PF, the ruling party.

Sikhala outlined the criteria for joining the coalition, stating that it welcomes those who believe in democratic rule, constitutionalism, and prioritizing the people’s interests. He emphasized their role as messengers of the people’s wishes, ready to lead protests if demanded.

Ngarivhume reiterated that the struggle against Mnangagwa’s regime is a collective responsibility. He assured that they are prepared to lead protests peacefully, within the constitutional framework, and face any consequences.

“If the people want protests, we are prepared to lead from the front. Section 59 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe allows for protests. The regime’s resistance to protests indicates deeper issues,” Ngarivhume said.

The announcement marks a significant development in Zimbabwe’s political landscape as citizens increasingly demand accountability and change from their leaders.