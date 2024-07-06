Fire Destroys Matopo High School Dormitory, No Injuries Reported

A fire broke out at Matopo High School in the early hours of Friday, completely gutting a boys’ dormitory but miraculously leaving all 52 students uninjured. The blaze, which occurred at the Brethren In Christ Church-owned boarding school, destroyed personal belongings and school materials.

The school confirmed the incident in a statement: “We regret to inform the public of a devastating fire incident that occurred at Matopo High School in the early hours of Friday, the 5th of July 2024. The fire broke out in the boys’ dormitory, resulting in the complete destruction of property.”

The dormitory housed 52 learners, and all their possessions, including 52 school trunks, beds, uniforms, and extra clothing, were lost in the fire. The school praised the swift action of students and staff, which ensured no injuries were sustained.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) Fire Brigade and ZESA. The school has pledged transparency and accountability in determining the fire’s cause.

“Our thoughts are with the affected learners, their families, and the school during this difficult time. We express our gratitude to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), The Bulawayo City Council (BCC) fire brigade department, and The Ministry of Primary And Secondary Education officials who promptly arrived at the scene to offer their assistance.”

The school emphasized that the safety and well-being of their students remain a top priority and assured that necessary measures will be taken to prevent future incidents.