Eight Anglican Pilgrims Identified in Tragic Zimbabwe Bus Fire

The Zimbabwe Republic Police have confirmed the identities of eight Anglican pilgrims who tragically died in a bus fire on June 16. The Passion Link Coaches bus, which was carrying 66 passengers, caught fire while traveling from Marondera, resulting in over 50 injuries and the loss of eight lives.

The bus was returning from the Anglican church’s annual pilgrimage to Bernard Mizeki’s grave in Marondera when it caught fire at the 26-kilometre peg along Nyabadza-Gandanza road in Rusape.

Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi stated that DNA analysis conducted at the National University of Science and Technology identified the victims as Charity Nyamapfeni, Annie Miti, Gladys Sarutani Gumiro, Viola Nyambabvu, Winnie Chiremba, Agnes Miti, Magaret Mupangabure, and Bradley Mukwane.

“Relatives of the victims are urged to contact ZRP Rusape Traffic for full information. The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges drivers and bus owners to be safety conscious to safeguard human lives on the roads,” Nyathi said.

In response to the incident, the government has revoked Passion Link Coaches’ operating license after investigations revealed the bus did not have a certificate of fitness.

This tragedy has sparked renewed calls for stricter road safety measures to prevent such incidents in the future.