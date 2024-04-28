Government Declares Beatrice Accident a National Disaster

Government has officially declared the Beatrice accident, which claimed the lives of 16 individuals, a national disaster. Police investigations have determined that the victims were members of the Angels Family Apostolic Church, en route to the Makumimavi shrine in Chivhu.

Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister Felix Mhona disclosed this morning during an interview with The Herald at the accident site.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident. The government has designated this accident a national disaster. We extend our wishes for a swift recovery to the injured and offer our heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost loved ones,” Minister Mhona stated.

The fatal collision occurred on Friday around 4 pm when a haulage truck, heading towards Harare, collided head-on with a Mercedes Benz Sprinter at the 52 km mark along the Harare-Masvingo highway, resulting in the loss of 16 lives.