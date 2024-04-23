SAPS Seize R15 Million Worth of Cocaine Aboard Ship from Columbia

SOUTH AFRICA | KwaZulu-Natal’s crime-fighting units have intercepted bags of drugs aboard a ship traveling from Colombia to South Africa. Lieutenant Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo, spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (commonly known as the Hawks) in KwaZulu-Natal, disclosed that a collaborative effort involving various law enforcement agencies led to the seizure of blocks of cocaine at Richards Bay Port of Entry.

Mhlongo stated that officers received intelligence about a vessel destined for Richards Bay, purportedly transporting iron into South Africa but suspected of carrying drugs. Acting on this information, a search operation was organized upon the vessel’s arrival. During the search, officers discovered blocks of cocaine with an estimated street value of R15 million.

As of now, no arrests have been made, and the police are continuing their investigations. Major General Dr Lesetja Senona, the Hawks’ provincial head, expressed satisfaction with the drug seizure. He extended gratitude to all involved in the operation, particularly external stakeholders, for preventing the drugs from reaching the streets.

Senona affirmed the commitment to collaborate with internal stakeholders to apprehend those responsible for drug trafficking. In a related incident last month, authorities arrested a 50-year-old man in Durban’s central business district for drug dealing. The seizure included heroin powder, cocaine powder, rock ( valued at R1.3 million) and bullets. Investigations into this matter are ongoing.